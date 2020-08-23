Palm Springs Pride Parade Planned as Car Caravan Due to COVID-19

The typically jam-packed Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade will take place as a more subdued, socially distanced car caravan this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the plan, participants from the same household will be able to drive the five-mile route in the same vehicle and dress up in costume and make posters, Greater Palm Springs Pride President and CEO Ron deHarte told the Desert Sun this weekend.

"You're not going to see big party buses and floats with 20 to 30 people dancing on them,'' deHarte said.

The organization will release more details about the plan next week on its website and social media accounts.

The event, which draws thousands annually and is the largest LGBTQ gathering in the Coachella Valley, is set for Nov. 7.

The Palm Springs City Council must still approve the new safety measures for the event to go forward, and is expected to review the plan next month.