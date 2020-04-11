People On Silver Lake Reservoir Path Instructed To Walk Counterclockwise Due to Social Distancing Concerns

Starting Saturday, walkers and runners on the Silver Lake Reservoir path will be instructed to go counterclockwise due to concerns about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles City Councilmen Mitch O'Farrell and David Ryu announced the new rule late Friday after receiving numerous complaints about the lack of social distancing on the walkway.

"We all love the Silver Lake Reservoir path, one of the few public spaces people can still use for their daily exercise while we're under this emergency declaration," O'Farrell said. "I want to see the path remain open during the pandemic, but unless personal distancing is being adhered to and users wear face coverings, we could see the path closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.''

People using the walkway for exercise must also maintain six feet between them and others on the path.

Silver Lake had 71 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.