Protective Gear For Medical Workers: Where You Can Donate in LA County

Personal protective gear is running low again as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services has three drop-off locations for businesses, organizations and individuals to donate unused medical supplies. You can also email medsupply@dhs.lacounty.gov.

The Department of Health Services is accepting the following items: disposable face masks, N95 masks, eye protection such as face shields and safety goggles, disposable gowns, gloves, surgical caps, foot covers, bleach wipes, and hand sanitizer.

Homemade masks, 3D ventilator parts, medications, food, blankets, and medical equipment will not be accepted.

The donation sites are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Los Angeles County sites are at the following locations: