Riverside County Is Looking for Volunteers to Help in Fight Against Coronavirus

Riverside County is recruiting volunteers willing to work with COVID-19 patients in an effort to bolster its response to the pandemic.

Active or retired physicians, nurses, nurse assistants and those with any medical expertise are especially needed, according to county spokeswoman Brooke Federico.

"This is the call to action. We need medical volunteers willing to take care of patients who are COVID positive," said Dr. Michael Mesisca of the Riverside University Health System. "We will provide full protective equipment to keep you safe. But we need people to step up today. Go to our website and sign up to volunteer."

Non-medical volunteers such as office staff or Class A and B drivers are also needed, with a few paid positions available, Federico said.

Prospective volunteers can visit their website and click the "Volunteer" button for more information and to sign up.

All applicants will have to pass a background check before they are placed, according to Federico.

"We need healthy people who can give their time in both medical and non-medical positions," said Fourth District Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "This is our moment to come together as a community and help each other."

