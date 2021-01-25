14-Year Veteran LA County Sheriff's Deputy Dies of COVID-19

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who worked at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility died of complications from COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was "heartbroken" over the death of Deputy Santiago Carrillo, a 14-year veteran of the department.
The department tweeted that it was "grateful for his service to LA County," and asked the public to "[p]lease keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."
The date of Carrillo's death was not released.
As of Monday morning, nearly 1,800 sworn deputies had tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the department's daily dashboard. More than 1,000 deputies are quarantining.
