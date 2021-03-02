coronavirus vaccine

3 Pop-Up COVID Vaccination Sites Open in San Fernando Valley

Appointments can be made by calling the sites.

By City News Service

What to Know

  • The sites are open for residents who are part of eligible groups, including people over the age of 65, food service workers, farm workers, animal agriculture workers, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
  • People must make an appointment in advance and bring identification to prove they are a Council District 7 resident.
  • Neighborhoods include Pacoima, Sylmar, North Hills, Mission Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga and Shadow Hills.

COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites will be offered to residents of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's district in the northeast San Fernando Valley over the next three weeks, starting Tuesday.

The sites are open for residents who are part of eligible groups, including people over the age of 65, food service workers, farm workers, animal agriculture workers, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

People must make an appointment in advance and bring identification to prove they are a Council District 7 resident, which includes Pacoima, Sylmar, North Hills, Mission Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga and Shadow Hills.

The pop-up sites are located at:

  • Valley Crossroads Seventh Day Adventist at 11350 Glenoaks Blvd. in Pacoima from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (make an appointment by calling 818-485-0600).
  • Sylmar Recreation Center at 13109 Borden Ave. in Sylmar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 through March 13 (make an appointment by calling 818-756-8409)
  • North Valley City Hall at 7747 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga from March 16 to March 20 (make an appointment by calling 818-352-3287).

Copyright CNS - City News Service

