What to Know The sites are open for residents who are part of eligible groups, including people over the age of 65, food service workers, farm workers, animal agriculture workers, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

People must make an appointment in advance and bring identification to prove they are a Council District 7 resident.

Neighborhoods include Pacoima, Sylmar, North Hills, Mission Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga and Shadow Hills.

COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites will be offered to residents of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's district in the northeast San Fernando Valley over the next three weeks, starting Tuesday.

The sites are open for residents who are part of eligible groups, including people over the age of 65, food service workers, farm workers, animal agriculture workers, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

People must make an appointment in advance and bring identification to prove they are a Council District 7 resident, which includes Pacoima, Sylmar, North Hills, Mission Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga and Shadow Hills.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The pop-up sites are located at: