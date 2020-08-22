Walk-Up COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Sites Are Free and Don't Require Appointments

While local coronavirus numbers are improving, health officials stress the importance of continued testing, and that's why the city of Los Angeles is bringing COVID-19 testing to communities, hoping to provide access to people who can't drive to a testing site.

Testing is an important tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and so LA continues to launch walk-up testing sites pop-up sites, especially in areas where residents need it most.

The parking lot of Green Meadows Park in South LA was transformed into one of two locations Saturday, making it possible for people to walk-up for a free COVID-19 test.

Drive-thru locations have become a common sight throughout Southern California, but the walk-up sites allow for those without access to vehicles to walk up and get tested at no cost.

Felisa Hill, a resident in South LA for more than half a century, lives around the block from the Green Meadows Park pop-up and says these resources are needed within her community.

"We need to be tested everybody," Hill says.

While LA County coronavirus numbers appear to be trending in the right direction in slowing the spread, the county still falls short in meeting all six of the state’s criteria to get off California’s coronavirus monitoring list.

On Friday, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said city sites now have the capability of testing 18,000 people per day.

For many Angelenos, access to drive up testing centers can be a challenge. So we’re bringing mobile testing to you.



Find more information about mobile testing pop-ups, including upcoming dates and locations, at https://t.co/1tX4eqEhP2. No appointment necessary. pic.twitter.com/mdDrU8k3P6 — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 21, 2020

“As we continue to send mobile teams around Los Angeles, we want to find where that need is immediate," Garcetti said. "Not always waiting for folks to come to us who might not have cars, who might not be able to hear on nightly news what’s happening…whether it’s somebody who’s un-housed, or someone living in public housing, or somebody who’s in one of the ethnic groups that disproportionately has a higher positivity rate...we are there."

For the walk-up sites, no appointment is necessary and volunteers say you can get results in 48 hours.

Be sure to bring your insurance information, but if you don't have health insurance, bring a form of ID. It’s free whether or not you have insurance.

There are two walk-up testing sites on Saturday, Aug. 22:

-Green Meadows Park: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

431 E. 89th St., Los Angeles, CA 90003

-Mariachi Plaza: 1-7 p.m.

1831 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

There is also a testing site set up for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26:

-8 am to 2 pm at the San Fernando Gardens in Pacoima.

Also, if you plan on heading over to get tested, remember not to eat or drink for 20 minutes prior to heading over because it is an oral swab test. That means no water or gum either.