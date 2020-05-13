Woman Arrested For Selling COVID-19 Testing Kits Without FDA Approval

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Santa Monica for allegedly selling COVID-19 testing kits that have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, police announced Wednesday.

Ying Lien Wang was arrested about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Broadway, near Lincoln Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the location.

Wang was allegedly selling the products on Craigslist, and undercover detectives bought kits from Wang three times before arresting her, police reported.

None of the 61 testing kits authorities recovered from Wang meet FDA safety standards, and authorities believe they could pose a risk to anyone using them.