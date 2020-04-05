Def Comedy Jam Putting On Live-Streamed Show for COVID-19 Relief

Def Comedy Jam is hosting a star-studded, live-streamed comedy show Sunday to raise funds for communities in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer! and produced by Jeru Tillman, Erica Ford (LIFE camp, Inc.), Gushcloud, O'Neal McKnight, Bob Sumner, Althea Lim, Hasaun Muhammad, Russell Simmons, and Rush Philanthropic, the show will begin at 7 p.m. and stream on Facebook and Twitch.

It will feature DJ Kid Capri and comedians Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, Chris Tucker, DL Hughley, Lunelle, JB Smoove, Marlon Wayans Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings, Affion Crockett, and more.

An "afterparty" will be led by DJ Cassidy.

"The goal of the Def Comedy Jam is to raise funds to provide basic protective equipment for essential workers and individuals in vulnerable and underserved communities," organizers said. "Supplies include items such as hand sanitizer, protective suits and masks for the most vulnerable communities currently impacted by COVID-19."

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood is also offering free live-streaming of stand-up comedy on its YouTube page.

"Everyone knows laughter is healing, and we need it now, more than ever," Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said on March 26. "Comedians are doctors of the soul, and while many people are confined to their homes during this aggravating pandemic, we're hoping to bring some contagious comedy and relief from the daily diet of depressing news."

The comedy live-stream will continue each day at 2 p.m. until stay-at- home orders are lifted.