Deputies Investigating Death of Black Man Found Hanging From Tree in Victorville

The San Bernadino County Sheriffs Department said Saturday that they are still investigating the death of a Black man found dead hanging from a tree in Victorville after push back from his family.

Investigators confirm Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment in Victorville on May 31.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department made the preliminary determination that his death was a suicide and said that no foul play was involved. However deputies say they are still investigating the case.

Harsch's relatives are doubtful he took his own life.

"He didn't seem to be depressed to anyone who truly knew him," Harsch's family told reporters. "Everyone who knew our brother was shocked to hear that he allegedly hung himself and don't believe it to be true. The explanation of suicide does not seem plausible."

About 50 miles away in Palmdale, protests and vigils are being held over the death of Robert Fuller, a Black man who was found dead this week hanging from a tree.

City and county leaders are now calling for an independent investigation into his death, after law enforcement said they suspected suicide, but family and friends don’t believe that explanation.

A virtual town hall hosted by LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is scheduled for Monday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where residents of Palmdale can discuss Fuller's death and the investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.