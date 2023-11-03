Magnitude-4.0 earthquake near Ojai shakes parts of Ventura County

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon in the Ventura County community of Ojai.

Shaking was reported in Newbury Park, Ventura, Camarillo, Ojai, Oxnard and other communities northwest of Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

The quake, located east of Ojai, was in the same region as August's "Hurriquake," which rattled the region at the same time as a rare tropical storm soaked Southern California. The magnitude-5.1 earthquake Aug. 20 startled Southern Californians who were already braced for the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

The hashtag #hurriquake quickly began trending on X following the early afternoon quake.

Ojai is about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

