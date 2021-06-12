Earthquakes

Magnitude-4.6 Earthquake and Swarm of Smaller Quakes Rattle Salton Sea Area

A magnitude-4.6 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Friday night was the strongest in another swarm of quakes reported in the Salton Sea area.

The quake struck at 9:39 p.m. a few miles from the the town of Niland in Imperial County near the Salton Sea, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

This USGS map shows earthquakes in the Salton Sea area.
This USGS map shows earthquakes in the Salton Sea area on Saturday June 12, 2021.

The quake was preceded and followed by a series of temblors of 3.0 or higher, including a magnitude-4.1 quake that occurred about 10 minutes after the larger quake.

The temblors occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit on Saturday.

