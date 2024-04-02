earthquake

Massive earthquake near Taiwan triggers tsunami warning for coast of Japan

Experts say strong earthquakes like the one originated from Taiwan could have ripple effects in neighboring areas.

By Helen Jeong

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday off near Taiwan

The Taiwanese Meteorological Agency noted on its website, confirming the strong quake about 11 miles southwest of Hualien City.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also confirmed this although it is reporting the quake to be 7.5 magnitude.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the western coast of Japan.

The National Tsunami Warning Center notes the earthquake of this size could generate tsunamis that are “potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region.”

The agency is currently said to be analyzing the quake to determine the level of danger.

