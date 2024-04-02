A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday off near Taiwan

The Taiwanese Meteorological Agency noted on its website, confirming the strong quake about 11 miles southwest of Hualien City.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also confirmed this although it is reporting the quake to be 7.5 magnitude.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the western coast of Japan.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Information Statement Tsunami Info Stmt: M7.5 Taiwan 1658PDT Apr 2: Event is being reviewed to determine threat to CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) April 3, 2024

The National Tsunami Warning Center notes the earthquake of this size could generate tsunamis that are “potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region.”

The agency is currently said to be analyzing the quake to determine the level of danger.