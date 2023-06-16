Fiery crash kills 4 people on 110 Freeway in South LA

Four people are dead after their car caught fire after crashing into concrete walls along the 110 Freeway near the Slauson Avenue exit in South LA.

“The vehicle, for whatever reason, went through the right shoulder embankment, and then proceeded toward the Slauson Avenue on- ramp to the Southbound,” Lt. Robert Gomez of the California Highway Patrol said. “The vehicle then collided into the sound barrier and became engulfed in the flames.”

Video footage from the scene shows the four-door Infinity sedan was crumpled and engulfed in heavy flames following the high-impact collision.

Investigators say the collision happened at around 11:40 p.m. When CHP officers arrived at the scene, they found four people dead inside the wreckage.

The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately available.

The CHP did not confirm whether this car was involved in street racing before the collision. It’s not clear what caused the driver of the car to lose control, but Gomez said the preliminary investigation shows the car was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash.

The CHP is asking witnesses to contact the Central Los Angeles division if there’s any information at 213-744-2331.