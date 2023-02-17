Fiery Crash on 5 Freeway at 170 Split in Sun Valley Shuts Down All Lanes

A fiery and deadly wreck on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley has shut down all lanes, as authorities work to direct cars off the freeway near the 170 split Friday morning.

At around 5 a.m., a car had stalled. A big rig slammed into the stalled car, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP confirmed that two people were killed.

It will take an estimated 90 extra minutes to get through the area, NBCLA's Robin Winston estimated.

Winston suggested using the 405 Freeway, 210 or San Fernando as alternative routes, and avoid the southbound 5 Freeway.

Refresh for updates.