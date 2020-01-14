Upland

Former Upland Officer Accused of Sexual Battery

By City News Service

Upland Police Department

A former Upland officer accused of sexual battery while off-duty was released from employment Jan. 14, 2020.

A former probationary Upland police officer has been arrested by Pomona police officers for an alleged sexual battery, authorities said Tuesday.

Joshua Duarte, 31, was arrested on Saturday, shortly after he was "released from employment'' by the Upland Police Department, where he had worked since Aug. 19, said Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco.

Duarte was released from custody on Sunday after posting an undisclosed bond, according to the sheriff's department.

"Shortly after his release (from employment), the Pomona Police Department arrested Duarte for allegations of sexual battery that occurred while he was off duty,'' Blanco said in a statement.

Upland police Chief Darren Goodman issued a statement saying he was "disturbed by the allegations.''

