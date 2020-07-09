Former USC Gynecologist Faces Additional Charges

What to Know Hundreds of former patients have sued Tyndall and USC, accusing the university of failing to respond to allegations of abuse, some as far back as the 1980s.

A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval to a $215 million class-action settlement with some of the plaintiffs.

USC officials have denied any cover-up.

New additional charges were filed Thursday against the former USC gynecologist George Tyndall who was accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women in allegations that date back to 2009.

Tyndall was charged with 18 felony counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud in June 2019.

He's set to be arraigned July 24 in a downtown LA courtroom.

Tyndall's alleged victims range in ages from 17 to 31 with the alleged crimes dating 2011 to 2015 during his time at the USC health center. But some accusers say the alleged abuse dates much further back in the 1980s.

This new law is in response to allegations against former USC gynecologist George Tyndall. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

USC has denied a cover-up, as alleged in a lawsuit.

George Tyndall's attorney contends he is the victim of character assassination as more than 350 women accuse him of sexual assault. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Federal officials also said some 200 photos were found in Tyndall's office in 2016 showing patient's genitals. The university was accused of failing to investigate Tyndall after that revelation.

Tyndall faces a possible sentence of 64 years in state prison if convicted as charged.