From No. 8 to No. 24: A Look Back at Kobe Bryant's Incredible Career

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is among the select basketball players who will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Bryant, a lifelong Los Angeles Laker, had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Housing 2 hours ago

LA Sanitation Receives Grant To Clean Up Contaminated Parcels For Housing Development

LA Metro 9 hours ago

Portion of LA Metro's Green Line Suspended in South LA This Weekend

He was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020.

Although coronavirus caused the 2020 ceremony to be postponed, the class is now finally being honored. There are nine members of the class that will be enshrined Saturday: Alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are new LSU women’s coach and former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton and former FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann. Bryant, Sutton and Baumann will all be enshrined posthumously.

Take a look at his storied career in photos ahead of the 2020 NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

34 photos
1/34
Getty Images
Five-time champion Kobe Bryant enjoys his final NBA title with his kids.
2/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant played his rookie season in 1996-97.
3/34
Getty Images
No. 8 Kobe Bryant was an athletic monster and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in his rookie year.
4/34
Getty Images
In 2000, Kobe Bryant played in his first NBA finals.
5/34
Getty Images
With Shaq, Kobe Bryant won the 2000 NBA title.
6/34
Getty Images
No. 8 Kobe's Lakers and Kings had a playoff rivalry.
7/34
Getty Images
Tim Duncan and the Spurs were regular postseason foes.
8/34
Getty Images
In the 2001 finals, Allen Iverson's Sixers offered a challenge.
9/34
Getty Images
Lakers won the 2001 finals and went 15-1 in the playoffs.
10/34
Getty Images
In 2002, Kobe's Lakers do the threepeat. They beat Jason Kidd's Nets.
11/34
Getty Images
Manu Ginobili, one of the few to last from No. 8 to No. 24.
12/34
Getty Images
Kobe led the 2004 Lakers' super team to the NBA finals.
13/34
Getty Images
Lakers fell to Pistons in the 2004 NBA finals.
14/34
Getty Images
Shaq and Kobe split in 2004.
15/34
Getty Images
Kobe looks to Lamar Odom for Lakers' turnaround.
16/34
Getty Images
No. 8: Kobe Bryant outscored the Mavs 62-61 over three quarters.
17/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant once scored 61 points at Madison Square Garden.
18/34
Getty Images
Various so-called rivals came and went.
19/34
Getty Images
A new generation of rivals emerged.
20/34
Getty Images
More new challengers to Kobe's throne.
21/34
Getty Images
Kobe changed numbers, rivals changed teams.
22/34
Getty Images
In 2007, Kobe Bryant requested a trade away from the Lakers.
23/34
Getty Images
Instead of trading Kobe, the Lakers traded for Paul Gasol.
24/34
Getty Images
And Kobe Bryant won his only MVP trophy in 2008.
25/34
Getty Images
...But Kobe's Lakers lost in the 2008 NBA finals to the hated Boston Celtics.
26/34
Getty Images
Kobe led team USA to Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.
27/34
Getty Images
Finally, Kobe wins a title without Shaq.
28/34
Getty Images
No. 24 wins Finals MVP and NBA Title No. 4 in 2009 along with long-time teammate Derek Fisher.
29/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant met Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as Champion.
30/34
Getty Images
Kobe passed me the ball! Lakers beat Celtics in 2010!
31/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant: 18-Time All-Star, 4-time All-Star Game MVP.
32/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant tears his Achilles' heel, still hits two free throws.
33/34
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant passes his mentor Michael Jordan on NBA's all-time scoring list.
34/34
Getty Images
Mamba Out! Kobe scores 60 points in his farewell game.

This article tagged under:

2020 NBA Hall of FameNBAKobe Bryant

More Photo Galleries

SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
The Rose Parade Just Sneak-Peek'd a Few 2022 Floats
The Rose Parade Just Sneak-Peek'd a Few 2022 Floats
This New Disneyland-Themed Auction Is Full of Joyful Gems
This New Disneyland-Themed Auction Is Full of Joyful Gems
‘Snow White's Enchanted Wish' Debuts at Disneyland
‘Snow White's Enchanted Wish' Debuts at Disneyland
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us