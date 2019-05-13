NYC Mayor Holds Green New Deal Rally in Trump Tower's Lobby

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio scheduled to hold a rally at Trump Tower to promote the city's 'Green New Deal' initiative, which requires buildings to be more energy efficient. (Published 2 hours ago)

Mayor Bill de Blasio scheduled a rally Monday morning at President Donald Trump’s doorsteps — right in the lobby of Trump Tower — to promote the city's Green New Deal which aims to make the city carbon-neutral by 2050 and buildings more energy efficient.

Amid chants of “Our planet. Not your profit,” De Blasio told those in attendance that the city's Green New Deal is "bold," "audacious," and "necessary."

The rally went hand in hand with De Blasio putting the Trump Organization on notice Monday for the millions of dollars the organization will owe on its properties under new climate change legislation that requires large buildings in New York City to dramatically cut their greenhouse gas emissions. The law, a world-first, takes effect on May 17.

"Our message is loud and clear,” De Blasio said in a statement. “We’re tackling climate change head-on with NYC’s Green New Deal and are the first city in the world to require all big buildings to cut their emissions, with the goal of a carbon neutral city by 2050. President Trump – you’re on notice. Your polluting buildings are part of the problem. Cut your emissions or pay the price.”

New York City’s Green New Deal is comprised of $14 billion in new and committed investments, legislation and action at the city level that will ensure a nearly 30 percent additional reduction in emissions by 2030.

While the rally seemed to bring out supporters, opponents were also visible — riding the escalators behind the mayor's podium with signs that read "Failed Mayor" and "Trump 2020." Trump Tower's lobby was where Trump announced his 2016 run for president.

Across New York City, the Trump Organization owns at least eight large buildings that do not meet 2030 emissions levels under the law, according to the City, which adds that the buildings “pump approximately 27,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases into our air each year, the equivalent of 5,800 cars. If Trump does not clean up these buildings, he will owe approximately $2.1 million in fines every year starting in 2030.”

According to the city, the buildings that do not meet the emissions levels are: the Trump International Hotel & Tower, the Trump Building, the Trump World Tower, the Trump Tower, Trump Park Avenue, Trump Parc, Trump Parc East and Trump Palace.

Reducing emissions from buildings is a key strategy for implementing New York City’s Green New Deal and upholding the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the building mandates, the Green New Deal includes other initiatives to reduce emissions, a plan to switch city government operations to clean electricity, banning new inefficient glass buildings, and committing the city to carbon neutrality by 2050.

WNBC 4 New York reached out via email to Trump Organization for comment.