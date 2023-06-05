health

California Launches CalGrows Program to Help Caregivers

The California Department of Aging offers free courses to people caring for seniors and people with disabilities.

By Staff Report

Getty Image

California has launched a program to provide workforce training and development for people caring for older adults and people with disabilities.

The California Department of Aging CalGrows program offers free classes, career coaching and other resources to help people qualify for jobs in health care. Eligible caregivers can be in-home or community based providers

Click here to learn more about CalGrows, eligibility, incentives and more.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

healthhealthcare
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us