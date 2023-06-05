California Launches CalGrows Program to Help Caregivers

California has launched a program to provide workforce training and development for people caring for older adults and people with disabilities.
The California Department of Aging CalGrows program offers free classes, career coaching and other resources to help people qualify for jobs in health care. Eligible caregivers can be in-home or community based providers
Click here to learn more about CalGrows, eligibility, incentives and more.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.