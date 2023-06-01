doctors

Doctor Who Has Delivered 10,000 Babies Needs a Life-Saving Donor

Dr. Jaime Lopez is in need of a kidney that will allow him to continue his own life-saving work in Los Angeles

By Darsha Philips and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles doctor who brings life into the world is in desperate need of a life-saving donor.

Dr. Jaime Lopez has suffered from chronic kidney disease for many years. In 2019, the 69-year-old doctor had a silent heart attack that required a quadruple bypass and inflicted more kidney damage.

Lopez has been a doctor for nearly 40 years. He currently cares for patients at Via Health Care Clinic near Boyle Heights, the community where he was born and raised. Many of his patients are pregnant with high-risk conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, he said.

He's hoping to find a match that will allow him to continue his own life-saving work, Lopez said.

Family, friends and even former patients have been tested to determine whether they might be possible donors. Lopez is on the USC Living Donor Program list, but no match has been found.

He's not on dialysis, but will need to be if a donor isn't found soon, Lopez said.

"I pray every night that a donor will be found," Lopez said.

This article tagged under:

doctorsBoyle Heights
