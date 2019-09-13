FDA Advisory Committee to Vote on Peanut Allergy Treatment

An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration will vote Friday on whether to recommend a peanut allergy treatment for FDA approval, NBC News reported.

The drug, called Palforzia, would be the first FDA-approved drug for treating food allergies.

Palforzia is a type of oral immunotherapy. The treatment involves exposing children with peanut allergies to increasing doses of peanut protein, in order to build up tolerance over time. The goal of the treatment is not to get rid of a peanut allergy entirely, but to reduce a person’s risk of severe reactions in case of accidental exposures.

The vote from advisory committee does not mean the drug is approved, however most drugs recommended by advisory committee do go on to win FDA approval.