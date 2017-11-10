How Sexual Harassment Damages a Person’s Health: Experts

Women march through downtown Boston during the "SlutWalk" in Boston, Massachusetts, Saturday, May 7, 2011, which organizers described as a demonstration against those who blame the victims of sex crimes.

Sexual harassment not only have negative mental effects on victims and survivors, it can also have physical effects as well, experts tell NBC News Better.

Dr. Colleen Cullen, a licensed clinical psychologist, notes that for victims of sexual harassment, the most common diagnoses are depression, anxiety, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

When the mental effects become too overwhelming, experts call it somatizing, "a long state can turn into physical symptoms," says Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, a licensed psychologist.

These physical symptoms can run the gamut, manifesting as muscle aches, headaches, or even chronic physical health problems such as high blood pressure and problems with blood sugar.

"In the long term, it could lead to heart issues," says Hammond.