Scientists Say They've Discovered a New Human Organ

A recent study published that scientists may have come across a new unknown organ in the human body Tuesday in the journal Scientifuc Reports, NBC News reported.

The research suggests the network of connective tissues called the interstitium is a complete organ. According to the study, interstitial fluid, dispatches white blood cells, the body's immune system infection fighters, to wherever they're needed. An organ is, a group of tissues with a unique structure performing a specialized task, like the heart or the liver, NBC News reported.

The report additionally suggests that the interstitium is one of the biggest in the human body and could possiblly advance our understanding of cancer and many other diseases, NBC News reported.