A man was arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts with a child in Hemet, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 27000 block of Hemet Street on Sept. 10 and learned that Allan Mikolaycik, 71, committed lewd acts with a juvenile, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

During the course of the investigation, officials said two additional victims, who are both now adults, were identified.

Mikolaycik was arrested Tuesday at the Hemet sheriff's station. He was subsequently booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records showed.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet station at 951-791-3400 or dispatch center at 951-776-1099.