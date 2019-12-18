Hemet

After 71-Year-Old Accused of Sexually Abusing Child, More Possible Adult Victims Were Discovered

Bail for the 71-year-old was set at $1 million.

By Juan Carlos Flores

Allan Mikolaycik
Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A man was arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts with a child in Hemet, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 27000 block of Hemet Street on Sept. 10 and learned that Allan Mikolaycik, 71, committed lewd acts with a juvenile, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

During the course of the investigation, officials said two additional victims, who are both now adults, were identified.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Winter Solstice 56 mins ago

Griffith Observatory Welcomes Winter with Free Talks

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

White Supremacist Gang Member Convicted of Murder in Brutal Bar Slaying

Mikolaycik was arrested Tuesday at the Hemet sheriff's station. He was subsequently booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records showed.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet station at 951-791-3400 or dispatch center at 951-776-1099.

This article tagged under:

HemetRiverside County Sheriff's Department
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us