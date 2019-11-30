House Fire In Santa Clarita Kills Two

By City News Service

A bedroom fire that spread into an attic at a single-story home in Santa Clarita Saturday killed two people, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a victim taken to a hospital in critical condition was later pronounced dead, coroner's Investigator Kristy McCracken told City News Service.

The person who died at the hospital was identified as Bernard Halio, 82, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The victim who died at the scene was a woman in her 70s. 

Firefighters dispatched at 11:41 a.m. to 28968 Flowerpark Drive had the fire out at 12:11 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, county fire and sheriff officials said.

