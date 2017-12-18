From No. 8 to No. 24: Kobe Bryant’s Incredible Career

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired. Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020. Take a look at his storied career in photos.