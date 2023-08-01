LA tenants could soon be evicted from unpaid rent again. Here's how to get help

Renters in the city of Los Angeles could soon be evicted from their properties over unpaid rent from the coronavirus pandemic days.

The deadline to pay the rental debts accumulated from March 1, 2020 and Sep. 30, 2021 is today, and they must be paid in full.

And another deadline is just months away. Renters will have to pay back the unpaid rent from Oct. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2023 by Feb. 1, 2024.

The Office of Mayor Karen Bass is urging residents to take advantage of the resources.

I owe back rent. What should I do?

First, if you are served an eviction notice, you must respond within five days.

Renters are also being urged to make an appointment with the city’s Housing Department, so that case workers can review each case and make proper recommendations. Appointments can be made in person or by calling at (866) 557-7368.

Be informed about your rights by attending webinars hosted by StayHousedLA.Org.

More resources are available on the Tenant Power Toolkit.

Are there any eviction exceptions?

If a tenant owes less than one month of unpaid rent, he or she cannot be evicted. For example, if a tenant rents a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500 a month and that renter’s rental debt is less than $1,500, the person cannot be evicted.

If a renter provided his or her landlord with the form “Declaration of COVID-19-Related Financial Distress” within 15 days of receiving the form, the tenant cannot be evicted.

Will there be other resources available in the future?