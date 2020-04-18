Large Crowds Gather to Watch Tustin Street Takeover Despite Safer at Home Order

Despite social distancing orders throughout Southern California, large crowds gathered to watch a street takeover in Tustin Friday night.

Video shows large groups of people standing close together and not practicing social distancing as they cheered on cars doing dangerous street stunts in the middle of an intersection.

Drivers took advantage of the empty streets near Del Amo and Valencia Avenues around 10:30 p.m. according to Tustin Police.

Police said by the time they arrived at the intersection it was empty. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.