Orange County

Large Crowds Gather to Watch Tustin Street Takeover Despite Safer at Home Order

Video shows large groups of people cheering on the dangerous streets stunts.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Despite social distancing orders throughout Southern California, large crowds gathered to watch a street takeover in Tustin Friday night.

Video shows large groups of people standing close together and not practicing social distancing as they cheered on cars doing dangerous street stunts in the middle of an intersection.

Drivers took advantage of the empty streets near Del Amo and Valencia Avenues around 10:30 p.m. according to Tustin Police.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Huntington Beach 1 min ago

More than 100 Protesters Call for Relaxing Quarantine in Huntington Beach

STUDIO CITY 1 hour ago

Three Dead In Studio City Area Shooting

Police said by the time they arrived at the intersection it was empty. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyTustinSafer at Home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us