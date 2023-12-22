Carson

1 dead after truck hydroplanes into the Dominguez Channel in Carson

By Staff Reports

One male driver is dead after the truck he was driving hydroplaned and crashed into the Dominguez Channel in Carson Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened off Avalon Boulevard and the 405 Freeway close to 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Authorities said the vehicle went through a fence, and the impact caused the engine and transmission to be ejected.

The 28-year-old victim was pulled out of the vehicle by LAFD crews and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The identity was not immediately available.

Authorities said the road was damp but not flooding the area. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

