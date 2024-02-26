1 found dead, 1 detained at scene of house fire in Tujunga

A person was found dead and another was detained Monday at the scene of a house fire in Tujunga.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at a two-story home in the 10200 block of North Silverton Avenue. Fire extinguished flames on a lower floor of the home in about 20 minutes.

One person found dead after the fire. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

Another person was hospitalized with symptoms of smoke inhalation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was not immediately clear whether that person was the individual who was detained.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The LAPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.