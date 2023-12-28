1 killed, 2 in critical condition in Boyle Heights house fire

One person was killed and two people were hospitalized in critical condition in a fire Thursday morning at a Boyle Heights home.

Firefighters responded at about 4:30 a.m. to the burning one-story home in the 700 block of South St. Louis Street. A person found on the porch died at the scene, the fire department said.

Two victims were found inside the residence. They were hospitalized in critical condition.

Two more people found outside the home were evaluated by firefighter-paramedics at the scene.

Fireefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was knocked down in about 25 minutes.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.