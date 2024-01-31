1 killed in high-speed Canoga Park hit-and-run crash

A man died in a high-speed hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Canoga Park.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was trapped inside the wrecked Toyota Camry after it collided with another car before crashing into a utility pole at about 1 a.m. near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street in the San Fernando Valley community.

Both cars were traveling at high speed before the collision, witnesses told police. The witnesses said one driver cut off the other, sending the Camry into the pole.

Firefighter-paramedics tried to rescue the trapped driver, but he died at the scene.

The other car was described only as a black Mercedes Benz. Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact the LAPD.

"We want to identify the other vehicle because this is considered a hit-and-run," said LAPD Detective Lisset Fuentes. "They caused this collision, so if anybody was in this area we want to hear from you."

The intersection was closed for the crash investigation.