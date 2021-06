The 10 Freeway was closed Thursday morning due to police activity in the Fontana area.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the eastbound side of the freeway from Sierra Avenue. Later Thursday morning, the westbound side of the road was closed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The freeway was closed east of Los Angeles after reports of a person on the road. Details about why the person was on the freeway were not immediately available.