Arrival of 100-foot Christmas Tree kicks off the holiday season at The Grove

The arrival of a 100-foot Christmas tree on Thursday has officially kicked off the holiday season at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 80-year-old white fir was hand-picked from Northern California’s Mt. Shasta and brought on a flatbed before being hoisted to the mall's outdoor park by a crane. A press release by The Grove said 10 new white fir trees will be planted in its place.

The tree will be adorned with 15,000 sparkling lights and 10,000 decorative ornaments.

The 22-year-old tradition kicks off The Grove’s festive holiday programming with a Tree Lighting Ceremony happening on Nov. 13, according to The Grove's website.

Photos at Santa's workshop will begin on Nov. 20 and nightly snowfall will start on Nov. 25. Check out the holiday agenda here.