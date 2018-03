An individual riding a bike on the 101 Freeway was struck and killed Friday March 10, 2018.

Part of the 101 Freeway was closed in the San Fernando Valley for about three hours Friday morning for a fatal crash investigation.



The crash on the eastbound side of the road near Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the Studio City area appeared to involve someone riding a bicycle on the freeway.

Aerial video showed a bicycle leaning against a freeway wall. Firefighters said the victim's body was found in a freeway lane.



Three right lanes were closed until about 9:30 a.m.