One Killed in Crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood Area

At least one person was killed Monday May 7, 2018 when a vehicle crashed on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood and burst into flames, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The driver was reported out of the burning vehicle and sitting on the dirt on the right shoulder while people were trapped inside, the CHP said. The crash was believed the result of a hit and run.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:35 a.m. shutting down all lanes of the northbound Hollywood Freeway at the crash scene and taking traffic off at Santa Monica Boulevard.