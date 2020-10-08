Crash

Wrong-Way Crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized

The driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

A wrong-way driver was killed and another driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on the northbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

The driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred near the Hollywood Boulevard exit about 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked at Hollywood Boulevard, but reopened about 4:45 a.m., the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the wrong-way driver were not disclosed.

The driver of the other vehicle is hospitalized in critical condition, the CHP said.

