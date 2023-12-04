Westchester

105 Freeway reopens after man comes down from overpass near LAX

Firefighters set up air cushions on the freeway in case the man jumped or fell.

By City News Service

Part of the 105 Freeway was closed Monday night due to a man on an overpass in Westchester.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene just south of Los Angeles International Airport. The person was perched on the overpass east of Nash Avenue, near Imperial Highway and El Segundo, an LAFD public information officer said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, where the LAFD set up air cushions in case the man jumped or fell.

"To assure patient and responder safety, several roadways in the vicinity will be closed. Traffic will be impacted for an unknown duration," LAFD said.

In a 2:30 a.m. update, the LAFD said the man came down safely from the overpass. The road was reopened after the air cushions were removed.

