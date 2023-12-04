105 Freeway reopens after man comes down from overpass near LAX

Part of the 105 Freeway was closed Monday night due to a man on an overpass in Westchester.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene just south of Los Angeles International Airport. The person was perched on the overpass east of Nash Avenue, near Imperial Highway and El Segundo, an LAFD public information officer said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, where the LAFD set up air cushions in case the man jumped or fell.

LAFD Alert- #Westchester Behavioral Emergency WB 105 Fwy x W Imperial Hwy MAP: https://t.co/17gDp3Er28 FS95; LAFD is working closely with LAPD to help an agitated patient who is at risk of falling/jumping from the 105 Fwy E of Nash. Avoid the area. DETAILS: — LAFD (@LAFD) December 5, 2023

"To assure patient and responder safety, several roadways in the vicinity will be closed. Traffic will be impacted for an unknown duration," LAFD said.

In a 2:30 a.m. update, the LAFD said the man came down safely from the overpass. The road was reopened after the air cushions were removed.