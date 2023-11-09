14 people injured following crash involving bus in Long Beach

More than a dozen people were hurt Thursday in Long Beach when a car and a bus crashed, causing the bus to slam into a building.

The incident was reported at about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and California Avenue, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. Fourteen people were hurt in the crash, in which 10 of those individuals were hospitalized.

Authorities did not release details on the severity of the injuries of those who were hurt. It is unclear if those individuals were passengers on the bus, occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash or pedestrians.

The bus crashed into a two-story building that appeared to have a commercial business on the floor. Capt. Crabtree said two residents on the second floor of the building were displaced as a result of the crash. Authorities did not say if there was anyone on the first floor of the building at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.