17-person flash mob steals $12,000 in merchandise from Watts Nike store

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for 17 people who were part of a flash mob that ran into a Nike store and stole $12,000 in merchandise.

Police say the thieves arrived in five cars in the late afternoon on Nov. 19 to the shopping center located at 9800 S. Alameda Street in Watts.

Cellphone footage captured the thieves moving quickly, carrying blue trash bags and grabbing whatever they could inside the Nike community store. Most were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.



Police described the thieves as ranging from 15 to 20 years old, four females and thirteen males.

They arrived in five vehicles: a tan Infinity four-door, a gray Kia SUV, a white Honda, a Kia four-door, and a black Audi.

Anyone with information on the robbers is encouraged to call the LAPD.