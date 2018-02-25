2 Killed in Car Fire Along Orange County Toll Road

A car crash brought down high-voltage power lines along the 241 toll road in Orange County on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

Two people were killed Sunday evening in a car fire along an Orange County toll road.

Power lines were down in all lanes of Santiago Canyon Road in Orange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several vehicles drove over the power lines, but it was not immediately clear if the vehicle was engulfed in flames as a result of the downed power lines.

CHP issued a SigAlert for all lanes on Highway 241 at 9:30 p.m.

A car fire -- with two people trapped inside -- was reported a few minutes later. Both people died on scene, CHP said.

The northbound 133 to the northbound 241 was closed around 10:10 p.m. as Edison and the coroner responded to the scene.

Around 77 Southern California Edison customers were without power due to the downed lines.