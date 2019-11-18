2 Men Wounded in Long Beach Shooting at Monday Night Football Party

Two men are in the hospital after a shooting broke out at a watch party for a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers. Gil Leyvas reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Monday Night Football party in Long Beach Monday night, Long Beach Police said.

The shooting took place in the 2900 block of East 15th Street around 8 p.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Robert Woods.

The home was having a Monday Night Football party, Woods said. A giant prop Kansas City Chiefs helmet was visible in the backyard, with the Chiefs facing the LA Chargers in Mexico City.

Both victims were transported with non-life threatening injuries, the LBPD said.

There was no immediate information on the shooter or shooters.