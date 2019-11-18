2 Men Wounded in Long Beach Shooting at Monday Night Football Party

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Monday Night Football party in Long Beach Monday night, Long Beach Police said.
The shooting took place in the 2900 block of East 15th Street around 8 p.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Robert Woods.
The home was having a Monday Night Football party, Woods said. A giant prop Kansas City Chiefs helmet was visible in the backyard, with the Chiefs facing the LA Chargers in Mexico City.
Both victims were transported with non-life threatening injuries, the LBPD said.
There was no immediate information on the shooter or shooters.