A San Bernardino family is mourning the devastating loss of a 2-year-old girl after she was run over by her mother on Easter Sunday in what authorities say appears to be a horrible accident.

Family members set up a memorial for the little girl Monday in the exact spot where her life came to a tragic end.

The family's last videos of Liv Corona are of her opening her Easter basket with her brother before the crash. But just a few hours after opening her basket, Liv was tragically killed.

"She just lit up everybody's world," Vanessa Valledares, the girl's mother, said.

Liv's parents say their daughter was a miracle baby who was born after Vanessa had a miscarriage with another child. The 2-year-old was the youngest of seven children.

"She would always tell us before bed, 'You're my daddy. You're my mommy,' and touch our faces. We love her so much. We're going to miss her," Vanessa said.

Her mother said she accidentally ran the girl over in their driveway.

Liv's father, Mario Corona, says it happened so fast.

"This happened in literally about three seconds," he said.

The girl's father was in the garage when he said Liv suddenly darted into the driveway at the exact moment the girl's mother was pulling out in the SUV.

"When I seen Mario waving his hands, it was too late. It was already too late," Valledares said, weeping.

Vanessa says she will never get over the deep heartache and guilt, which is why she and her husband spoke out.

"Especially now with so many parents distracted with their phones," he said.

They are planning to start an awareness campaign called "liv4liv," warning other parents so a tragedy like this doesn't happen to them.

"To always look on your left and your right, and your right again. Because I only looked to my left and I didn't look to my right. I would have seen her," her mother said.

San Bernardino police are still investigating the death, but they say at this point it appears to be just a horrible accident.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

