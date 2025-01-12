2 arrested for curfew violations near Brentwood home of Vice President Harris

Two arrests were made for curfew violations early Saturday in the Palisades Fire evacuation zone in Brentwood near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The people arrested were not on the Harris property.

LAPD was dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

There was no evidence the people arrested were ever on the vice president's property, which is guarded by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the LAPD's Metropolitan Division, Dignitary Protection Detail.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says he is working to implement a curfew in select fire areas and may have it set as soon as Thursday evening.