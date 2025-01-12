Wildfires

2 arrested for curfew violations near Brentwood home of Vice President Harris

The people arrested were not on the Harris property

By Eric Leonard

handcuffs
Getty Images

Two arrests were made for curfew violations early Saturday in the Palisades Fire evacuation zone in Brentwood near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The people arrested were not on the Harris property.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LAPD was dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

There was no evidence the people arrested were ever on the vice president's property, which is guarded by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the LAPD's Metropolitan Division, Dignitary Protection Detail.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says he is working to implement a curfew in select fire areas and may have it set as soon as Thursday evening.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCrime and CourtsKamala Harris
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us