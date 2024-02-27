Marina del Rey

2 arrested in 6 break-ins at Marina del Rey shopping center

Security camera video shows a burglar smash a restaurant window before cleaning out a cash register.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were arrested in a series of break-ins early Monday at a shopping center in Marina Del Rey.

Security camera video from inside Nick the Greek shows one of the burglars break a window at about 1 a.m. to enter the restaurant in the Los Angeles County seaside community. The burglar took cash from a register as another burglar targeted other businesses.

Five other burglaries were reported early Tuesday morning in the same area, including at Juice Crafters and Ulta
Beauty.

Details about the arrests were not immediately available.

