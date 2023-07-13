2 arrested in burglary attempt of evacuated Rolling Hills Estates homes

Two people are in police custody after an alleged attempt to break into evacuated homes affected by the landslide in Rolling Hills Estates.

Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department deputies were alerted to two people attempting to burglarize homes in the area Thursday morning. According to LASD, the pair attempted to flee into the landslide area but were caught and arrested after being spotted on Torrance Police Department drones.

“We are also appalled that there are people who see another person’s misfortune as an opportunity for them to benefit,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Twitter.

Deputies have been on-site since Saturday night, working to provide security to the evacuated homes, according to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

A total of 17 homes have been evacuated due to the landslide, which began on Saturday. At least 16 homes have been damaged.

