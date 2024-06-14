Los Angeles County Fire Department

One Los Angeles County firefighter killed while battling a fire in Antelope Valley

Fire officials are set to hold a news conference at 5 p.m.

By Helen Jeong

One firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was killed while battling a vehicle fire in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley, a senior official with direct knowledge confirmed with the NBC4 I-Team Friday.

The source said the firefighter was trying to put out flames from a large tractor, which may have exploded, in a rock quarry at around 2 p.m.

The chief of the LA County Fire Department is said to be heading to the Antelope Valley Hospital.

This is a developing story.

