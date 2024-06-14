One firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was killed while battling a vehicle fire in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley, a senior official with direct knowledge confirmed with the NBC4 I-Team Friday.

The source said the firefighter was trying to put out flames from a large tractor, which may have exploded, in a rock quarry at around 2 p.m.

A press conference regarding the line-of-duty death of one of our firefighters will be at 6:00 p.m. at Antelope Valley Medical Center, 44151 15th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534 (next to the City of Hope building). — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 14, 2024

The chief of the LA County Fire Department is said to be heading to the Antelope Valley Hospital.

This is a developing story.