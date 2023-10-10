Trailer fire at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic leaves 2 deputies in critical condition

Four people, two of them deputies, were injured after a trailer caught on fire at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Tuesday.

The two deputies are in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The deputies were on a mobile shooting range that is used for training, when a fire broke out at around 9:30 a.m.

The Pitchess Detention Center is located on the 29300 block of The Old Road in Castaic.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

County fire officials say they responded to the facility at about 9:40 a.m. on a report of a fire.

There's no immediate information from the sheriff's department, but crews on the scene report all four patients have been taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, two with critical injuries and two with minor injuries.