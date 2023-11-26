Bellflower

2 killed, 2 injured in crash in Bellflower

By City News Service

At least two people were killed and two other people were injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash near a commercial intersection in Bellflower, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:01 a.m to the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene. Two people were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions were not known.

There was no other information available.

